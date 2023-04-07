Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3,186.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

