DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 215.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $503,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $130.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

