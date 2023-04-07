Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,950 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.06) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($52.16) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.50) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.16) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.37) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,026.67 ($50.01).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,684.50 ($45.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,549.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,642.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,361.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,363 ($41.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,499 ($43.46) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,255.39). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 937 shares of company stock worth $3,308,396. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

