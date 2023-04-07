Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Shares Down 2%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 30,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 13,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Diamondhead Casino

(Get Rating)

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.