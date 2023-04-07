Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

