Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Asio Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 328,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,877. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

