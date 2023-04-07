Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Disco Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.18 million. Disco had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 27.97%. Equities analysts expect that Disco will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

