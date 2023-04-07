Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $59,960.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of DRQ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,807.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,826,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after buying an additional 52,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,162,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

