Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Financial Analysis

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Driven Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EVgo has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Driven Brands has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 3 7 0 2.70 Driven Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EVgo and Driven Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $11.06, suggesting a potential upside of 69.69%. Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 27.44%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Driven Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $54.59 million 31.65 -$27.58 million ($0.40) -16.29 Driven Brands $2.03 billion 2.43 $43.19 million $0.25 117.88

Driven Brands has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Driven Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -50.51% N/A -6.79% Driven Brands 2.12% 11.71% 3.11%

Summary

Driven Brands beats EVgo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. It also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as provides training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. The company sells its products and services under the Take 5 Oil Change, IMO, CARSTAR, ABRA, Fix Auto, Maaco, Meineke, Uniban, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, PH Vitres D'Autos, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute names. As of December 25, 2021, it operated 4,412 company-operated, franchised, and independently-operated stores. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

