Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.