Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

EGBN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 232,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,218. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 246,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Articles

