EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Target Price to $14.00

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $33.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $40.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

