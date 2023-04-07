Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 2,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 84,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Electrovaya in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

