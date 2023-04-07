ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $26.02 million and approximately $1,153.77 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031159 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,899.61 or 1.00018557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13055068 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,408.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

