Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 1,190,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,742. The company has a market cap of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.