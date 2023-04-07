Emerald Advisers LLC Has $37.89 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,996 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $37,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,336,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,311,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 656,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,136. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,158 shares of company stock worth $12,566,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

