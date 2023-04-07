Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 943,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,955. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESRT. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.