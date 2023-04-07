Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,583 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Enbridge worth $119,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 1,853,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,761. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

