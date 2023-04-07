Energi Trading Up 2.4% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $13.35 million and $151,241.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,400,271 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

