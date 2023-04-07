Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENR. Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 407,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Energizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

