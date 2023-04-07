EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells $264,320.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,925 shares in the company, valued at $16,367,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48.

On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

ESMT opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EngageSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in EngageSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EngageSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

