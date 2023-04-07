Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enviva from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Enviva Price Performance

NYSE:EVA opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Enviva has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Enviva will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $194,589,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after purchasing an additional 530,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the third quarter worth approximately $18,456,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

