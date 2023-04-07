EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.32 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00004328 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $105.66 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004520 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003999 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,577,593 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

