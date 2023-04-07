EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Kelly O’Dwyer Buys 1,070 Shares

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Rating) insider Kelly O’Dwyer purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$25.40 ($17.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,178.00 ($18,488.44).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 115.29%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

