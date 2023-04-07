Ergo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $217,052.48 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00005152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $97.68 million and $217,052.48 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,927.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00323659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00564438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00072996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.12 or 0.00444430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003557 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,892,667 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.