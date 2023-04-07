ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.53% of NetScout Systems worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 268,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $269.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.79 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

