Eukles Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Progressive stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.29. 1,902,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $147.85.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

