Eukles Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $228.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

