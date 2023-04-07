Eukles Asset Management Raises Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Rumble were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $148,000.

Rumble Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,932. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

