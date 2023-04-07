Eukles Asset Management Sells 370 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.33. 14,191,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,708,630. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $118.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

