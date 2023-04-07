Eukles Asset Management Sells 563 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.15. 551,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,257. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average of $264.97. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.