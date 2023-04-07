Evercore ISI Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.55.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

