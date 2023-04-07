Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

