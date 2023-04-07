Evgeny Fetisov Sells 4,107 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $40,371.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,293.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 20,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.91 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

