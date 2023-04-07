Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 204,042 shares traded.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 10.9 %

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

