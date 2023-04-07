EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $264.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.14 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in EZCORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

