F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.08.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.4 %

FNB opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after buying an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

