Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $282.32 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $282.32 million and approximately $30.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

