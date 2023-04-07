Financial Council Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $203.20. 1,989,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

