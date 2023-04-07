Financial Guidance Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,085,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,090,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928,747 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

GLDM opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

