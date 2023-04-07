Financial Guidance Group Inc. Makes New $978,000 Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

XNTK opened at $117.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $437.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

