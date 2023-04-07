Financial Guidance Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

