First Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,719 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 839,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 564,895 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 293,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.92.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

