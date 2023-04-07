First Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 26,200 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.57. 2,879,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

