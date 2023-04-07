First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.01. 954,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

