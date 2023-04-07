First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Lowered to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

FHB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. 871,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,974. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.