First Pacific Financial Acquires 380 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.60. 1,836,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.67 and its 200-day moving average is $335.13. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $455.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

