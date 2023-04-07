First Pacific Financial Buys 87 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $575.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $561.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.93. The company has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.