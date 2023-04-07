First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Joseph raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.65.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$31.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$43.28.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. 19.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

