First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,946.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 62,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 197.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 133,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,854. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

